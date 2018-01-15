UP edge out Delhi in PWL tie

New Delhi, Jan 15 (IANS) UP Dangal registered a narrow 4-3 victory over Delhi Sultans to inch closer towards sealing a spot in the knock-out stages of the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) at the Siri Fort Sports Complex here on Monday.

Down 2-3 in the seven-contest duel, UP's icon player Vinesh Phogat and reigning Asian champion Abdurakhmonob Bekzod won the last two bouts of the day to maintain their team's unbeaten run.

Delhi have now lost all their three ties and are virtually out of the race for the semi-finals.

Reigning Commonwealth champion Vinesh, who came into the tie without dropping a single point this season, continued her buoyant run and steamrolled Maroi Mezien 15-0 in the women's 50 kilogram category via technical superiority to level things up at 3-3 for Dangal.

Bekzod then hammered Vinod Omprakash 9-0 in the men's 74kg division.

Earlier, UP won the toss and forced world champion Haji Aliev out of the equation. Delhi Sultans, on the other hand, decided to block Geeta Phogat.

Delhi logged in the first win of the day, with Sandeep Tomar beating compatriot Nitin Rathi. Nitin started on a strong note as he raced to a 5-0 lead in the opening period.

But former Asian champion launched a great comeback to tie the score 8-8 at the end of regulation time in the men's 57kg section.

The referees awarded the match in Nitin's favour, thanks to his big-scoring move in the second period.

European Championship silver medallist Zsanett Nemeth of Hungary, however, restored parity for UP. She overcame Samar Hamza of Egypt 3-2 via fall in the women's 76kg.

Nemeth, who started as a strong favourite, trailed 1-2 for the most part, but she turned it around in style to steer her side to victory.

World Championship bronze medallist Alborov Aslan of Delhi Sultans then defeated Junior National Championship silver medallist Vicky 7-1 in a lop-sided affair to send the home team 2-1 ahead in the tie.

The Delhi icon grappler was in control throughout, not letting his opponent any chance to display his prowess and strolled to a comfortable victory in the men's 92kg contest.

Commonwealth champion Sangeeta Phogat caused the biggest upset of the tournament, beating World Champion Vanesa Kaladzinskaya 7-4 in the women's 57kg category.

Vanesa started off on expected lines and blitzed to a 4-2 lead. But Sangeeta showed great tenacity and turned the tables on her more fancied rival.

Vanesa did try to launch a massive attack but the Indian defended well to help Delhi take a 3-1 lead.

In the fifth bout of the day, Jamalladin Magomedov of Azerbaijan registered a comfortable 6-2 victory through pinfall over India's Hitender in the men's 125kg division to help UP stay afloat in the tie.

