Ederson Gets Start Over Alisson For Brazil's Copa America Quarterfinal Match Against Chile

Goalkeeper Ederson will start Brazil’s Copa America quarterfinals match against Chile, taking the place of the once-unchallenged Alisson.

The Manchester City goalkeeper confirmed he will start for Brazil for the second time in the tournament at Friday’s game at the Nilton Santos Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. He also played in the 4-0 rout of Peru in the group stage.

We know that in the national team no one has a definitive place,” the 27-year-old Ederson said Thursday when asked about replacing Alisson against Chile.

Opportunities don’t come out of nothing. We have to be prepared. Throughout my career I waited in many occasions and seized it once I had the chance.

Brazil coach Tite did not address specifics of his lineup but typically only makes starters available to the press on the days before games.

The 28-year-old Alisson, who was Brazil’s first-choice goalkeeper in the 2018 World Cup, started in Brazil’s 3-0 win against Venezuela and the 1-1 draw against Ecuador.

Ederson had one of his best seasons at Manchester City, winning the Premier League title and reaching the final of the Champions League.

Alisson struggled with injury, the loss of his father in an accident, and a season of ups and downs at Liverpool.

Soccer has evolved a lot,” Ederson said. “A team needs middle- and long-range passes. Having a good construction of the game is important to faze your opponent. The goalkeeper has a fundamental role in teams which like to build from their defense.

Other changes in the Selecao for the match include the return of regular starters who were left out partially or entirely in Sunday’s game against Ecuador. Strikers Neymar, Gabriel Jesus and Richarlison are expected to play, as are defender Thiago Silva and midfielder Casemiro.

Also on Friday, 2019 Copa America runner-up Peru faces Paraguay at the Olimpico Stadium in Goiania. The winner will face Brazil or Chile in the semifinals in Rio.

