Eden wicket to be sporting for second India-Australia ODI

Kolkata, Sep 18 (IANS) When India and Australia lock horns in the second One-Day International (ODI) at the Eden Gardens here on Thursday, the wicket is expected to be sporting, pitch curator Sujan Mukherjee said on Monday.

"The wicket will help both batsmen and bowlers. We are ready and conditions are ideal for one day cricket," Mukherjee said.

Chances of rain have not been ruled out by the weathermen.

The ground was under covers the entire evening with heavy rain lashing the city on Monday afternoon.

Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly inspected the stadium to take stock of the situation. He was was seen giving instructions to the groundsmen during his visit.

In the first rubber, Australia's innings was delayed due to rain after India posted 281/7 in the first innings. The match was reduced to 21 overs with Australia needing 164 for victory.

Virat Kohli's men eventually won by 26 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis method.

