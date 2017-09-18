Eden wicket to be slow if rain persists: East Zone curator

Kolkata, Sep 18 (IANS) With heavy rain lashing the eastern metropolis on Monday afternoon, East Zone curator Ashish Bhowmick said the ball would come on to the bat slowly if such weather persists leading up to Thursday's India-Australia One-day International (ODI) here.

The Eden Gardens ground staff was forced to keep the 22-yard strip under covers the entire evening since the afternoon due to the showers.

"If it pours, the way it did today (Monday), and we have to keep the pitch under covers, the ball will come on to the bat slow," Bhowmick said.

Chances of rain have not been ruled out by the weathermen on the match day.

Meanwhile, Eden Gardens pitch curator Sujan Mukherjee claimed the track would be sporting and aid both batsmen and bowlers.

"The wicket will help both batsmen and bowlers. We are ready and conditions are ideal for one day cricket," Mukherjee said.

Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly inspected the conditions in the afternoon.

He was seen giving instructions to the groundsmen.

In the first rubber, Australia's innings was delayed due to rain after India posted 281/7 in the first innings. The match was reduced to 21 overs with Australia needing 164 for victory.

Virat Kohli's men eventually won by 26 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis method.

--IANS

