Eden to be differently-abled friendly

Kolkata, Dec 3 (IANS) On the occasion of World Disabled Day, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Monday announced reserving 50 seats for the differently-abled for viewing international matches at the iconic Eden Gardens.

"We have taken a decision that the front row of G-Block comprising 50 seats will be reserved for the differently abled people. Steps will be taken so that they can come and view the matches comfortably. We want Eden Gardens to be a warm and an all-embracing venue," said CAB president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly.

"We are also planning to aid and support the specially-abled cricketers as we don't want to lose out on any talent," he added.

"Cricket stands for unity. It has great unifying power that brings together all kinds of people. We don't want the differently-abled ones to be left out. We want to make Eden Gardens easily accessible to all the people with all facilities available to them including special toilets and wheelchair assistance. We care for the differently-abled and hence a decision has been reached to this effect," said joint secretary Avishek Dalmiya.

Besides this, CAB is also working out a model for holding camps for the differently-abled cricketers. Over the last year, CAB has been supporting visually-challenged and hearing-impaired cricketers aiding in tournaments and with logistics.

"We want to provide specific coaching and training programmes for the talented cricketers as we want to support them in every way possible to promote sports among the specially-abled," he added.

The CAB has also incorporated a Differently Abled Cricket Committee while amending its constitution.

--IANS

dm/nir