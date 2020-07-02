Edelweiss Tokio Life - Simply Protect: A Plan to Protect During Uncertainties

MUMBAI, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The current pandemic has made one thing starkly obvious - uncertainty can hit someone uninvited at any point of time. There is heightened awareness now regarding the need for protecting loved ones from such uncertain events through a term insurance like Edelweiss Tokio Life's Simply Protect.

A term plan like Edelweiss Tokio Life - Simply Protect acts as a protective shield for the family when unforeseen events like disability, critical illnesses, or death threaten financial stability of the household.

The highlight of this plan is its flexibility - from offering 4 life cover variants to multiple pay-out frequency, Edelweiss Tokio Life - Simply Protect allows the policyholder to customize the plan to meet their specific needs.

The 4 life cover variants are - Basic life cover, Life Cover with Inbuilt Accident Death Benefit, Life Cover with inbuilt Waiver of Future Premiums on Accidental Total and Permanent Disability and Life Cover with inbuilt Waiver of Future Premiums on Critical Illness. One can choose a variant that provides the best protection solution for individual needs.

A customer can choose either a limited pay option or a single pay option for premium payment. The Limited Pay option allows one to pay premiums within 5, 10, 15, or 20 years and enjoy a liability-free retirement. The Single Pay option allows one to pay the premium in one go. With all the 3 options, life cover can go up to 80 years.

Edelweiss Tokio Life - Simply Protect also offers a Regular Income Benefit option that gives the beneficiary 1% of the sum assured every month for 130 months, after the policyholder's demise. This ensures that the family continues to receive a steady income, even in the absence of the breadwinner.

Being financially protected from unforeseen events is a necessity, now more than ever. So cover oneself with a term plan like Edelweiss Tokio Life - Simply Protect.

About Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance is a joint venture between Edelweiss Financial Services, among India's leading diversified financial services companies, and Tokio Marine Holdings Inc, one of the oldest and largest insurance companies in Japan.

Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance launched its pan-India operations in July 2011, offering proprietary need-based solutions to help customers meet their life stage financial goals. Its lineage brings together a deep understanding of customer needs and international expertise. The company is headquartered in Mumbai serving over 2.02 lakh customers through 43,681 personal finance advisors as on March 31, 2019, across 121 branches in 93 major cities.

Awards: Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance has been consistently recognized for its Product Innovation capabilities at several industry forums and has won several awards for its contribution and innovation. Some notable mentions comprise the Outlook Money Award for Best Life Insurer 2016, Golden Peacock Awards 2018, Golden Globe Tigers Awards and ET NOW - BFSI Awards for Best Product Innovation 2018, Times National Award for Marketing Excellence 2018, India Insurance Summit 2019 and Skoch Awards 2019.

To learn more about Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance, please visit www.edelweisstokio.in You can follow Edelweiss Tokio Life on: https://www.linkedin.com/company/edelweiss-tokio-life-insurance/?viewAsMember=true https://twitter.com/edelweiss_tokio https://www.instagram.com/edelweiss_tokio/ https://www.facebook.com/EdelweissTokioLife/ Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/730323/ETLI_Logo.jpg PWR PWR