Ed Sheeran injures arm in bicycle accident

London, Oct 16 (IANS) Singer Ed Sheeran has injured his right arm in a bicycle accident, putting in jeopardy some of his upcoming shows. He is due to perform in India on November 19.

"I've had a bit of a bicycle accident and I'm currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows. Please stay tuned for further news. Ed," the "Shape of you" singer posted on his Facebook page along with a photograph.

His right arm is plastered, while his left arm is strapped up in a navy shoulder bandage.

According to mirror.co.uk, Sheeran was knocked down by a car here.

He is due to play a host of tour dates in Asia over the next couple of weeks, starting with October 22 in Taipei, followed by appearances in Osaka, Seoul in South Korea, Tokyo in Japan, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Indonesia and Singapore, before moving on to Malaysia and Thailand in mid-November.

His last dates for 2017 are set for November 19 in Mumbai, India, and November 23 in Dubai.

