ED attaches shares of Singapore-based shell company under PMLA in fraud case

New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday attached shares worth Rs 452 crores of ILFS Tamil Nadu Power Company (ITPCL) held in the name of a Singapore-based shell company.

The agency said that the company M/s A S Coal Pte Singapore is owned by a British National, Jaimin Vyas.

"ED attaches shares worth Rs 452 crores of ILFS Tamil Nadu Power Company (ITPCL) held in the name of M/s A. S. Coal Pte Singapore (a shell company), owned by a British National, Jaimin Vyas under PMLA in a fraud case," ED tweeted. (ANI)