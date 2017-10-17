Ecuador's Barcelona hit with suspensions

Rio de Janeiro, Oct 17 (IANS) Ecuador's Barcelona de Guayaquil will be without defender Gabriel Marques and forward Jonathan Alvez for the first leg of their Copa Libertadores football semifinal against Gremio due to suspension.

Marques was banned for three games and Alvez for one match for indiscretions during Barcelona's 1-0 victory over Santos in their quarterfinal second leg last month, reports Xinhua news agency.

Gremio, meanwhile, are expected to be boosted by the return of Brazil international forward Luan for the match at Barcelona's Monumental stadium on October 25.

The 24 year-old, who has not played for more than a month due to a right hamstring tear, has resumed training and is expected to play for Gremio against Corinthians in Brazil's Serie A championship on Wednesday.

Gremio are bidding for their third Copa Libertadores title while Barcelona are aiming to win South America's top club competition for a first time.

Argentine rivals River Plate and Lanus will meet in the other semifinal.

