Ecuador sack coach Quinteros

Quito (Ecuador), Sep 14 (IANS) Gustavo Quinteros has been sacked as coach of Ecuador's national football team after a poor run that has all but dashed the country's 2018 World Cup qualifying hopes.

In a statement, the Ecuadorian Football Federation said Argentine Jorge Celico would assume the role on an interim basis, reports Xinhua news agency.

Quinteros led Ecuador to 12 victories, six draws and 13 defeats.

The Tricolor are currently eighth in the 10-team CONMEBOL standings, four points adrift of the World Cup qualification places with two matches remaining.

Only the top four teams from the South American group will qualify for football's showpiece tournament in Russia while the fifth-ranked side will advance to a playoff.

Ecuador's last two qualifiers are against Chile in Santiago and Argentina in Quito next month.

--IANS

