Ecuador name weakened squad for football friendlies

Quito, May 30 (IANS) Ecuador chief coach Gustavo Quinteros has named a weakened football squad for the friendlies against Venezuela and El Salvador next month. Manchester United's Antonio Valencia, Espanyol's Felipe Caicedo and Swansea's Jefferson Montero were among the names missing from Quinteros' 25-man squad on Monday.

Also absent were Gremio's Miller Bolanos, River Plate's Arturo Mina, FC Rostov's Cristhian Noboa and Monterrey's Walter Ayovi, reports Xinhua news agency.

Everton forward Enner Valencia was included, as was Brazil-based trio Luis Caicedo, Juan Cazares and Jefferson Orejuela.

Ecuador will play Venezuela on June 8 in Boca Raton, Florida, before confronting El Salvador in New Jersey five days later.

Ecuador squad:

Goalkeepers: Estaban Dreer (Emelec), Maximo Banguera (Barcelona SC), Hamilton Piedra (Deportivo Cuenca).

Defenders: Marcos Lopez (Universidad Catolica), Robert Arboleda (Universidad Catolica), Pedro Pablo Velasco (Barcelona SC), Dario Aimar (Barcelona SC), Luis Fernando Leon (Independiente del Valle), Oscar Bagui (Emelec), Cristian Ramirez (Krasnodar), Luis Caicedo (Cruzeiro), Gabriel Achilier (Monarcas).

Midfielders: Jose Cevallos (Liga de Quito), Matias Oyola (Barcelona SC), Marcos Caicedo (Barcelona SC), Ayrton Preciado (Emelec), Fernando Gaibor (Emelec), Pedro Quinonez (Emelec), Juan Cazares (Atletico Mineiro), Jefferson Orejuela (Fluminense), Angel Mena (Cruz Azul).

Forwards: John Cifuentes (Universidad Catolica), Gabriel Cortez (Independiente del Valle), Enner Valencia (Everton), Fidel Martinez (Atlas, Mexico).

--IANS

pur/dg