Election Commission's flying squad on Wednesday conducted a raid at the residence of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam(AIADMK) leader Devadas. The EC officials searched the house and AIADMK leader's vehicles. The Election Commission raided at the AIADMK leader just a day ahead of phase 2 Lok Sabha elections. 12 states and 1 union territory will vote to elect representatives on 97 seats.