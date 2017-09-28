Economy suffering from minor cold: Bibek Debroy

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) Niti Aayog member Bibek Debroy on Thursday took a dig at former Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha's critique of the economy and said what Sinha called a "serious emergency" was actually a "minor cold".

Debroy, who is also Chairman of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council, said while there may be some minor problems with the economy, it was nothing to be worried about.

At the launch of the book "India @70, Modi @3.5" -- edited by him and President's Press Secretary Ashok Malik, Debroy, who was suffering from cold, said the Indian economy was also going through something similar.

In a veiled reference to Sinha's article which said Indian economy was beyond repair in short to medium term, he said: "There is a place called Yashwant Place where when I consulted a doctor, he said this is a serious medical emergency... might be chikungunya. You might die."

"I then went to another more sensible doctor, who said you have just got a minor cold, relax. Give it a few days, and it will pass."

--IANS

