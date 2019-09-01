Economy is sinking' unemployment is rising due to uncontrolled population: Jitin Prasada

While speaking to ANI on August 01' Congress leader Jitin Prasada on India's current population control said' "There should be a nationwide discussion on population control' a law should be made for the same. If country has to move forward' concrete steps have to be taken. I demand the government that whatever laws have to be brought in on this issue' should be brought in. Economy is sinking' unemployment is rising. It happened because population wasn't controlled. Effect on environment' water crisis' pressure on natural resources is due to rise in India's population. On issues of national interest' we should rise above politics and work together."