From economist to education expert, AAP nominees for Rajya Sabha

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) nominated Sanjay Singh, Sushil Gupta and ND Gupta to the three Rajya Sabha seats from Delhi on Wednesday. The elections are set to take place on January 16. The AAP currently has 66 members in the 70-member Delhi Assembly. Sanjay Singh is a member of party's Political Affairs Committee, its spokesperson and was the lead in 2017 Punjab Assembly polls. ND Gupta is the Vice-President of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and has authored various books on business and economics. Sushil Gupta is the Chairman of Delhi's Punjabi Bagh Club and has contributed immensely in the health and education sector.