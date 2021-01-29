Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the pre-Budget Economic Survey for 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha, as the Budget Session of the Parliament kicked off on Friday, 29 January. A GDP growth of 11 percent has been projected for the financial year 2021-22 by the survey.

The chief economic advisor is scheduled to hold a press briefing at 3:30 pm on Friday.

The survey notes that growth recovery will be driven by government consumption, and India's nominal GDP will grow by 15.4 percent in 2021-22. The sharp recovery of real GDP growth of 10-12% is based on a low base effect and inherent strength of the economy, it added.

The combined fiscal deficit will exceed the target in FY21.

Also Read: 4-5 Mini Budgets in 2020, This Budget Part of the Series: PM Modi

The survey also expects the economy to grow at a rate of 6.5 percent in 2022-23 and 7 percent in 2023-24 based on trends, and aided by structural reforms.

This path would entail a growth in real GDP by 2.4% over the absolute level of 2019-2020, implying that the GDP would take 2 years to reach and go beyond its pre-pandemic levels.

Stating that the financial year 2020-21 has been difficult, trends from April-November 2020 suggest a fiscal slippage during the ongoing year too.

Earlier, addressing the joint session of Parliament, President Ram Nath Kovind had said that the “national flag was insulted” on Republic Day, and as many as 16 Opposition parties boycotted the address showing solidarity towards farmers’ protest.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 11 am on Monday, 1 February. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for 2021-2022 on the same day.

Also Read: Farmers Postpone March to Parl on Budget Day After R-Day Violence

. Read more on India by The Quint.Olivia Morris Joins the Cast of Rajamouli's 'RRR'Economic Survey Tabled by FM, GDP Projected to Grow 11% in FY22 . Read more on India by The Quint.