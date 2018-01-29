Economic Survey 17-18: GST launch was major achievement, says Chief Economic Adviser

The Economic Survey of India was tabled in both houses of Parliament on Monday as the budget session is set to commence. Chief Economic Adviser Dr Arvind Subramanian stated that one of the major achievements of this year was the launch of Goods and Services Tax. There has been a 50 percent increase in the number of indirect taxpayers post the introduction of GST. Many have voluntarily chosen to be part of GST, especially small enterprises that buy from large enterprises and want to avail themselves of input tax credits. Speaking further, Subramanian said this year, a series of important steps have been taken which decisively tackle the Twin Balance Sheet challenge, which is also a big achievement.