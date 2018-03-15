Economic partnership between two countries is the most important pillar: President Kovind

President Ramnath Kovind at his maiden visit to Madagascar addressed a business meeting. He said, "Economic partnership is of the most important pillars, driving the engagement between any two countries. This is also true for India-Madagascar relationship. I am happy that we have organised a joint India-Madagascar seminar to enhance our economic connect. I am pleased to see a large number of business people in this audience; I am also pleased to see a large number of entrepreneurs from India here."