Economic growth central to India's security: National Cyber Coordination Centre chief
New Delhi, Mar 14 (ANI): National Cyber Coordination Centre chief Lt Gen (Retd) Rajesh Pant shed light on importance of economic growth for India’s internal & external security. “Economic growth is very central to India's internal & external security. Unfortunately, it's not discussed often enough at any level. To see if we're actually secure, we've to examine how strong our economy is,” said Lt Gen (Retd) Pant.