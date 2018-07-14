Economic developments between India and Bahrain will take economic relations to greater heights: EAM Swaraj

While addressing the gathering at Indian community events in Bahrain's Manama, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said that the new developments that have taken place in the economic fields in the two countries will take economic relations to greater heights. She added, "The high level of trust which Indian community enjoys in Bahrain and the regular high level visits between the two countries including the landmark visit of his majesty, the King of Bahrain to India in 2014 have brought Indian and Bahrain even closer".