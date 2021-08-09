The Eco-Warrior We Need: This 20-year-old From Karnataka Has Planted 5,000 Trees

A 20-year-old student from Hassan district of Karnataka has set an example of eco-consciousness by planting over 5,000 saplings. Girish KR, a first year BA student from Goodenahalli village, began his crusade to protect the environment at the tender age of 12.

The son of daily wage workers Ramesh and Latha, he never let financial difficulties get in the way of his mission to make the planet greener. “It is everyone’s responsibility to protect our environment. There is no point in blaming others. Everyone has to contribute to protect the nature. I will continue to do my part. I am happy that many have joined hands with me. My friends, my teachers and my parents are really supportive,” Girish said.

The youngster’s parents are enthusiastic supporters of their son’s green adventures. From Purple tree to Neem, and Calamander to Champa, Girish has planted various varieties of trees in Hassan city, Bengaluru and rural areas. He was part of Scout and Guides during his school days and now he is active in National Service Scheme. He has received many awards for his selfless service. In 2018, University of Mysore accorded him Outstanding Volunteer of the Year award. Former Karnataka governor Vajubhai Wala honoured him in 2020. Speaking to News18, Girish said that he is not doing any favour to society by planting saplings. As part of Swami Vivekananda’s 156-year anniversary, he conducted a 450-kilometer cycle rally, while spreading on environmental protection, rain water harvesting and conservation of ponds.

