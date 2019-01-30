ECI organises workshop for Radio Jockeys on voter awareness

The Election Commission of India took an initiative to create awareness amongst voters through Radio. Dr Rajath Kumar, Chief Electoral officer of Telangana on Wednesday organised a workshop for Radio Jockeys (RJs) of leading FM channels including All India Radio (AIR) and various private FM channels in Hyderabad. The workshop was conducted to explain the Radio jockeys about the various processes that the Election Commission follows to make the voters aware. The workshop was organised to familiarise the Radio Jockeys with the election process so that they can help in wide and accurate dissemination of information to their listeners. Around 20 radio jockeys attended a day-long interactive session and demonstration of the election machinery. Speaking with ANI, Dr Rajath Kumar said, "The workshop is essentially to sensitise all people who are communicating with the citizens. These days Radio jockeys have a large audience. If the Radio jockeys are aware of the various processes that the election commission follows, then they can explain the same in their programs."