ECI will never go back to era of ballot papers: CEC Sunil Arora

The Chief Election Commission of India Sunil Arora on Thursday said that Election Commission of India, today and even in future is not going back to era of ballot papers. "We are not going back to that era where ballot papers were lifted, muscle man being employed besides the delay in the counting and too much harassment of the polling staff in the ground," he said. CEC Sunil Arora's statement comes amid recent debates over credibility of Electronic Voting Machines.