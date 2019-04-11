EC stays release of KCR biopic

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday stayed the release of 'Udyama Simham', a Telugu movie which, according to ECI, is publicised as Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's biopic, citing that the film "disturbs the level-playing field." Stating that releasing the film during General elections is against the Model Code of Conduct, a statement released by ECI read, "In the view of the facts and materials available on record this film, being a biopic on K Chandrasekhar Rao, Chief Minister, Telangana and a political leader of a party which has filed its candidates in the current general elections to the Lok Sabha, cannot be exhibited in view of commission's aforesaid order." The commission, in the statement, asserted that "any biopic material in the nature of biography or hagiography sub serving the purpose of any political entity or any individual entity connected to it, which is entitled to, or which has the potential to disturb the level playing field during the elections, should not be displayed in the electronic media including cinematograph during the operation of MCC." The statement also mentioned that from the date of announcement of the elections, the model code of conduct has come into operation. This is not the first such biopic that has come under ECI's radar. Earlier today, the poll body stayed the release of 'PM Narendra Modi', a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.