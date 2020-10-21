EC notice to Kamal Nath for 'item' jibe, seeks reply within 48 hours

New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday sent a notice to Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Kamal Nath, seeking an explanation for his "item" jibe against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Imarti Devi.

The Commission has asked the former chief minister to explain his stand within the next 48 hours, delaying which, the commission would decide without 'further reference'.

The ECI has examined the speech made by the leader during a campaign rally on October 18 for the November 3 by-election in Dabra, Gawalior and found it in violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). The Commission said it also received the report from Chief Electoral Office of Madhya Pradesh with authorized transcription.

This comes after a complaint was lodged by BJP against Kamal Nath. The National Commission for Women (NCW) had also sought an explanation from the Congress leader.

The ECI has sought a detailed report from the MP Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).

The By-election of the legislative assembly of Madhya Pradesh was announced on September 29, ensuring the MCC with immediate effect.

Under it, "no party or candidate shall indulge in any activity which may aggravate the existing differences or create mutual hatred or cause tension between caste and communities, religious or linguistics".

During the Dabra campaign rally in Kamal Nath said that Imarti Devi was an "item" unlike the Congress' candidate Suresh Raje. (ANI)