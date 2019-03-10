EC delayed LS poll schedule due to PM's programme: Ashok Gehlot

Congress has alleged that the Election Commission of India (ECI) wanted to announce the dates for Lok Sabha on March 4 but dates were delayed due to the inauguration programmes of PM Narendra Modi."The Election Commission wanted to announce the election dates on March 4 itself but it was delayed due to the inauguration programmes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi", said Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, while addressing a press conference on Sunday.