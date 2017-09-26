EC chooses visually impaired woman as "Youth Icon" for HP polls

With an aim to spread awareness about the importance of voting, the Election Commission of India has chosen a 22-year-old visually impaired woman from Himachal Pradesh as the 'youth icon' for the upcoming state Assembly polls. This is the first time in the state that a blind person has been given such honour. Muskan, a first semester student of MA (music) in Himachal Pradesh University, hailing from remote Chirgaon area in Rohru subdivision of Shimla district, has remained a meritorious student throughout. An awareness campaign has also been launched and through street plays voters will be sensitized about various aspects of electoral process. It is for the first time that a visually-impaired person from the state has been picked up as an icon face by the EC to spread awareness about the democratic process and importance of voting.