EC applauds millions of voters who braved hot weather and cast their vote: Deputy Election Commissioner

While addressing a press conference in the national capital today, Deputy Election Commissioner of the Election Commission of India (ECI) Umesh Sinha said, "Today, in the sixth phase of polling across the country drew to a close now. With the conclusion of this phase, we are now inching closer towards the finishing line i.e, the seventh phase. The sixth phase today was spread across 59 parliamentary constituencies in seven states. On behalf of the Election Commission (EC), I applaud the millions of voters, who braved the hot weather." "Our special thanks to persons with disabilities, senior citizens, who despite of their difficulties and adverse circumstances, came out to cast their votes in large number," Sinha added.