'Eastern Bridge', an aerial exercise underway between IAF, Royal Air Force of Oman

Exercise 'Eastern Bridge', a bilateral aerial exercise between Indian Air Force (IAF) and Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) is underway in Masirah. Indian Air Force's MiG-29 UPG (Upgrade) aircraft exercised along with RAFO's Eurofighter Typhoon, F-16 and Hawks. This was maiden participation by the Indian Air Force's MiG-29 UPG aircraft in an International exercise outside India. The Mig-29 UPG is a modern multi-role fighter jet of IAF, with air-to-air and air-to-ground capability, coupled with Air-to-air Refuelling.