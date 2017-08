Kolkata, Aug 12 (IANS) Defending champions East Bengal started their Calcutta Football League (CFL) campaign on a high as they brushed aside Rainbow AC 4-1 in a first round tie here on Saturday.

Suhair VP scored a hat-trick while Brandon Vanlalremdika hit the fourth goal to add gloss to the scoreline. Chattu Mondal scored the solitary goal for Rainbow AC.

East Bengal led 2-0 at halftime with Suhair netting both the goals.

