Kolkata, Aug 26 (IANS) East Bengal and Mohun Bagan will lock horns for the first time this season on September 24 in the Calcutta Football League (CFL), it was decided on Saturday.

The Indian Football Association, parent body of the sport in West Bengal, is yet to announce the venue of the marquee clash.

Defending champions East Bengal are currently leading the table, three points ahead of arch-rivals Mohun Bagan, who have a match in hand.

