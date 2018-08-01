East Bengal-Mohun Bagan clash on September 2 in CFL

Kolkata, Aug 1 (IANS) City giants East Bengal and Mohun Bagan will lock horns on September 2 in the Calcutta Football League (CFL) Premier Division 'A' in this season's first derby, it was announced here on Wednesday.

The other two big clashes -- East Bengal versus Mohammedan Sporting and Mohun Bagan versus Mohammedan Sporting -- will be held on September 9 and 16 respectively.

The colossal Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan will host all the three matches.

East Bengal will take on Tollygunge Agragami on Friday for their CFL season opener.

Mohun Bagan and Mohammedan Sporting will begin their season on Saturday and Sunday against Pathachakra and Food Corporation of India respectively.

