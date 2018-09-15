East Bengal likely to miss out on U-13, U-15 leagues

Kolkata, Sep 15 (IANS) As if the transfer ban was not enough, the colts of city football giants East Bengal might now not be able to take part in the U-13 and U-15 leagues beginning next month after failing to register enough players before the deadline.

According to All India Football Federation (AIFF) sources, the deadline to register players for the junior leagues was on Saturday (September 15) and East Bengal have so far submitted only five names.

Now with the player status committee imposing a ban on registering any new player until January 31 next year when the second transfer window ends, East Bengal cannot register any further names before midnight on Saturday.

"Even if they appeal the player status committee decision, and they are allowed to register players, their chances of playing the U-13 and U-15 league is slim as the deadline was today till midnight. They, therefore, stand a chance of missing out on these competitions," the source told IANS on condition of anonymity.

East Bengal were handed the ban over irregularities in their attempts to sign defender Sukhdev Singh from I-League champions Minerva Punjab FC.

The committee found East Bengal guilty of breaching the terms of Sukhdev's then subsisting contract with Minerva.

--IANS

