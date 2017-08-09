East Bengal to begin CFL campaign against NBP Rainbow AC

Kolkata, Aug 9 (IANS) Defending champions East Bengal will begin their Calcutta Football League (CFL) season against NBP Rainbow AC on Saturday while arch-rivals Mohun Bagan will take on Southern Samity in their opener two days later.

According to the fixtures released by the Indian Football Association (IFA), the governing body of the sport in West Bengal, on Wednesday, the much-anticipated first derby of the season between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan might be held in Siliguri but options are open for Kalyani Municipality Stadium as well.

"At the Kalyani Stadium, work is still being done to increase the capacity to about 23,000. We will take a call (on hosting the derby) after checking on the completion certificate," IFA secretary Utpal Ganguli told reporters here.

Fixtures for three rounds were released, with Ganguli saying the engagements will be over before the Durga Puja festival.

"It's a long league and depending on the weather we will take the call. However the league will be over by Durga Puja," Ganguli added.

Eleven teams will vie for top honours in the league. The winners will be richer by Rs 25 lakh while Rs. 20 lakh will be awarded to the runners-up.

--IANS

dm/ajb/bg