Ease of Doing Biz: Suresh Prabhu assures of further improvement

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu on Wednesday hailed India's improved ranking in the Ease of Doing Business index and said that the government will keep taking new measures. Briefing the media, he said, "It's team work between Central, state and local government. It's a collaborative effort and combination of several interventions that has resulted in improvement into this Ease of doing Business index. I am sure as we go on we will be able to improve more and more. Structural changes will bring in huge benefits down the line over a period of time and government will keep taking new reform measures." India has ranked 77 by World Bank in the Ease of Doing Business index.