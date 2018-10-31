Ease of Doing Biz: India jumps to 52 from 181 in granting construction permits

Hailing the uniform by-laws in construction permits, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that we have improved our ranking from 184 in 2014 to 52, jumping up by 129 points. "Dealing with construction permits, we have always been in 180�s. Since uniform by-laws have been made from 184 in 2014 ranking we have jumped up by 129 points to 52. This is the largest single jump. It was a big corruption issue. But there has been a record improvement in ranking," he said. India has ranked 77 by World Bank in the Ease of Doing Business index.