Earthquakes Jolt Maharashtra: More Than 10 Quakes Reported in Parts of State Including Mumbai, Palghar, Nashik Over Past 1 Week

Mumbai, September 9: Maharashtra has been witnessing frequent earthquakes over the past few weeks. The earthquakes, ranging from low to moderate intensity of 2 to 4.5 magnitude, have been witnessed especially in Palghar, Nashik and Satara regions of the state. Moreover, a recent quake had also jolted parts of Mumbai, the financial capital of the country. The Palghar district in Maharashtra, especially its Dahanu and Talasari tehsils, have been witnessing frequent earthquakes since November 2018 as certain parts of the district have been experiencing a lot of seismic activity. What is Earthquake? What Are The Causes and Effects of Seismic Waves?

On September 9, two earthquakes were reported in Maharashtra. The first quake of magnitude 3.2 on Richer scale hit Maharashtra's Nashik region. After a while, another quake of the same magnitude was reported from Palghar district of the state.

On September 8, three earthquakes were reported from Maharashtra's Nashik. The first quake of magnitude 2.6 on Richer scale hit 94 km West of Nashik, the second earthquake of magnitude 2.5 hit 103 km West of Nashik while the third one of magnitude 3.8 hit 103 km West of Nashik.

On September 7, an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 was reported near Mumbai. The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed that the quake hit 102 km North of Mumbai. There were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property due to the quake. Another quake of 2.6 magnitude was recorded in the Koyna dam region of Maharashtra's Satara district on the same day.

Last week, four low-intensity earthquakes were experienced in Palghar district of Maharashtra in a span of just 24 hours on September 4 and 5. The first earthquake of 4.0 magnitude was felt in Dahanu tehsil at 11.41 pm, the second one of 3.6 magnitude was recorded at 12.05 am in Talasari tehsil while the last one measuring 2.7 on Richter scale was record at 6.36 am.

In August too, Palghar district in Maharashtra had experienced four tremors, ranging from the magnitudes of 2.7 to 3.1 on a single day. Palghar district disaster cell chief Vivekanand Kadam had informed that the first tremor of 2.8 magnitude was felt at 11:39 am, the second of 3.0 magnitude was experienced at 5:23 pm. Another quake with the magnitude of 3.1 was felt at 6:47 pm and the fourth one was felt at 7:29 pm, which was of 2.7 magnitude.