    Earthquake in Uttarakhand: 3.5-Magnitude Quake Hits Uttarkashi District

    Uttarkashi, September 21: A medium-intensity earthquake struck Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand on Monday. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter Scale occurred in in the district at 9 pm today. Earthquake in Uttarakhand: Quake of Magnitude 3.4 Hits Parts of Tehri Garhwal.

    There are no reports of any collateral damage or injuries in the quake. More details are still awaited. Panic gripped the area after the earthquake. The tremble, which reportedly lasted for a few seconds, forced panic-stricken people to run out of their homes. Earthquake of 4.5 Magnitude Jolts Uttarakhand.

    Last month, a mild earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale hit parts of Tehri Garhwal district in Uttarakhand. No injuries were reported due to the tremors. In April also, an earthquake of magnitude 3.3 hit Chamoli district. of the state

     

     

