Earthquake in Uttarakhand: 3.3-Magnitude Quake Hits Uttarkashi

Dehradun, January 9: A medium-intensity earthquake jolted Uttarakhand on Saturday morning. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the quake of 3.3-magnitude on Richter Scale occurred at 15 kilometre from Uttarkashi of the state at around 11:27 an on January 9. The earthquake reportedly had a depth of 10 kilometre from the surface.

Till now, there are no reports of any collateral damage or injury due to the earthquake. Panic gripped the area after the tremors. People even rushed out of their houses as a precautionary measure. More details are still awaited.

Earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter scale hit Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand: National Centre for Seismology — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2021

This is second earthquake in the state this week. A quake of magnitude 3.3 was reported near Bageshwar district in Uttarakhand on Friday morning, according to India’s National Center for Seismology. The hilly districts of Uttarakhand are prone to low to medium intensity earthquakes.