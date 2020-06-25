Earthquake in Tripura: Quake of Magnitude 2.8 Hits Dharmanagar Town

Agartala, June 25: A light intensity earthquake of 2.8 magnitude hit the northeastern state of Tripura on Thursday. According to details by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the quake occurred today at 15:48 hours. The mild quake was reported 63 kms northeast of Dharmanagar town in Tripura. No casualties have been reported so far.

The northeastern states have been witnessing a series of earthquakes over the last few days. On June 23, a quake of 3.7 magnitude hit Mizoram with tremors being felt in the state capital. Before that two earthquakes struck Mizoram on Sunday and Monday. The frequent earthquakes have caused damage to houses at several places in Mizoram.

The tremours of the recent quakes in the northeast region have been felt in Mizoram, Meghalaya and Manipur. However, no report of any casualty or damage to property was reported from any of the states. According to seismologists, the mountainous northeast region is the sixth major earthquake-prone belt in the world. As per history, in 1897, a Shillong-epicentre quake measuring 8.2 on the Richter scale had hit the area. In 1950, an earthquake measuring 8.7 on the Richter scale had altered the course of the Brahmaputra river.