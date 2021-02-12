



12 Feb 2021: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, parts of north India

Strong earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi, the National Capital Region (NCR), and other regions in northern India on Friday night.

The National Centre for Seismology reported that the epicenter of the earthquake was in the central Asian country of Tajikistan.

There were no immediate reports of any damage to property or loss of life.

Details: Earlier, NCS reported earthquake in Amritsar; corrected error

According to the National Centre for Seismology, which falls under the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences, an earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale hit Tajikistan at 10:31 pm on Friday.

The NCS had earlier reported that an earthquake of 6.1 magnitude had hit 21 kilometers from Amritsar in Punjab, which occurred at 10:34 pm. However, it corrected the error later.

Tremors: Tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, J&K, Uttarakhand, Himachal

Residents in Delhi-NCR felt earthquake tremors for several seconds, triggering panic.

According to the Hindustan Times, people in Punjab's Ludhiana were seen on the roads as the tremors jolted the region at least twice.

According to a report in India Today, tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, the Delhi-NCR, and Uttarakhand.

Quote: 'Indo-Australian plate colliding with Eurasian plate'

JL Gautam, the head of operations at NCS, told Hindustan Times, "The epicenter is in the Hindu Kush Himalayan region where the Indo-Australian plate is colliding with the Eurasian plate. It's a seismically highly active area."

"This event happened towards the Eurasian plate but it was a very strong earthquake, so the energy was felt here also," NCS seismologist AP Pandey said.