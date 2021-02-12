6.3 Magnitude Earthquake in Tajikistan; Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR

Strong tremors were felt in several parts of North India late on Friday, 12 February, including Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), an earthquake of magnitude 6.3 on the Richter scale struck Tajikistan at 10:31 pm on Friday

It was at a depth of 74 km.

Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on 12-02-2021, 22:31:33 IST, Lat: 38.00 & Long: 73.58, Depth: 74 Km ,Location: 285km ENE of Fayzabad, Afghanistanfor more information https://t.co/PxX3VNYiFY @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/2F8ndn7p5v — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) February 12, 2021

Several people took to social media to share the updates, with #earthquake trending on Twitter in a matter of minutes. "Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi. Praying for everyone's safety," tweeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi. Praying for everyone's safety. https://t.co/8fU8TGQLiE — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 12, 2021

Not since the earthquake of 2005 have the tremors in Srinagar been bad enough to force me out of the house. I grabbed a blanket & ran. I didn’t remember to take my phone & so was unable to tweet “earthquake” while the damn ground was shaking. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 12, 2021

#earthquake in Delhi, hope everyone is safe. — Locket Chatterjee (@me_locket) February 12, 2021

. Read more on India by The Quint.6.3 Magnitude Earthquake in Tajikistan; Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCRBombay HC Judge Who Gave POCSO Orders to Not be Permanent for 1 Yr . Read more on India by The Quint.