Quake of 4.6 Magnitude in Haryana’s Rohtak, Tremors in Delhi-NCR

An earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale, in Haryana's Rohtak district, jolted the national capital and its surrounding regions on Friday, 29 May evening.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake, with a depth of 3.3 kilometre, had its epicentre 16 kilometre east-southeast of Rohtak. It occurred at 9.08 pm.

European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre stated that the earthquake originated 49 kilometres northwest of the national capital.

The tremors prompted people to venture out of their homes in fear. No casualties or damage to properties have been reported so far.

Earthquakes of less than five magnitude are unlikely to cause large-scale damage, unless in case of weak or compromised structures.

Several low-intensity earthquakes have been hitting the national capital since April. This is reportedly the seventh earthquake which shook the NCR region in the last one month.

On 10 May, an earthquake measuring 3.5 had hit the national capital and its adjoining areas. The epicentre of the quake was near Wazirpur in Delhi.

Similarly, on 12 and 13 April, a medium intensity earthquake of magnitude had 3.5 and 2.7 had struck the national capital.

Delhi lies on Zone IV of the seismic map of India. Zones IV and V have a high probability of destruction.

. Read more on India by The Quint.RSS & BJP’s Nehru-Netaji ‘Cosplay’: Irony Dies a Thousand DeathsQuake of 4.6 Magnitude in Haryana’s Rohtak, Tremors in Delhi-NCR . Read more on India by The Quint.