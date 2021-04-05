Earthquake in Sikkim: Quake of Magnitude 5.4 Strikes Near Gangtok; Tremors Also Felt in Parts of West Bengal, Assam
Earthquake of Magnitude 5.4 Strikes Near Sikkim's Capital Gangtok:
Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on the Richter scale occurred near Sikkim-Nepal border at 2049 hours: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/FxT8RfV43r
Also Read | Assam Assembly Elections 2021: EC Suspends 6 Officials After Booth at Dima Hasao District, Which Has 90 Voters, Records 181 Votes in Phase 2
— ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2021
Also Read | Assam Assembly Elections 2021: Know How To Check Your Name in Voter List Online & Download Voter Slip for Phase 3 Polling