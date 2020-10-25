Earthquake in Sikkim: Quake of Magnitude 3.6 on Richter Scale Jolts Areas Near Gangtok

Gangtok, October 25: An earthquake of 3.6 magnitude struck near Gangtok in the northeastern state of Sikkim on Sunday. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the moderate intensity quake was experienced in Sikkim's Gangtok on Sunday. The NCS said that the earthquake hit the region at 12:06 pm. There was no report of any casualty or damage to property due to the earthquake. What is Earthquake? What Are The Causes and Effects of Seismic Waves? Know Everything About This Natural Occurrence.

Earlier in the day, a quake of 3.6 magnitude was experienced in Gujarat's Kutch district on Sunday morning. According to reports, the 3.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded at 8.18 am with its epicentre 12 km west-south-west of Anjar town in Kutch, an official of the Gandhinagar-based Institute of

Seismological Research said.

According to a top official of the Geological Survey of India (GSI), the recent earthquakes in different parts of India, albeit of small magnitudes, have occurred due to foreshocks and swarms. The official warned that frequent tremors were a matter of concern in the subcontinent, where several areas are prone to major seismic activities.