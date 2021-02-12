Earthquake in Rajasthan: Quake of Magnitude 4.3 Hits 420 km Northwest of Bikaner

Jaipur, February 12: An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hit Rajasthan on Friday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed. According to details available, the quake occurred 420 km northwest of Bikaner in Rajasthan. The earthquake was reported at around 8 am today, the National Center for Seismology said. Officials informed that there was no report of damage from anywhere. What is Earthquake? What Are The Causes and Effects of Seismic Waves? Know Everything About This Natural Occurrence.

The earthquake had a depth of 290 kilometer and hit the region that is 420km NW of Bikaner, Rajasthan. "Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.3, Occurred on 12-02-2021, 08:01:47 IST, Depth: 290 Km, Location: 420km NW of Bikaner, Rajasthan, India", the NCS tweeted.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 12-02-2021, 08:01:47 IST, Lat: 30.10 & Long: 69.70, Depth: 290 Km ,Location: 420km NW of Bikaner, Rajasthan, India for more information https://t.co/7tPeGAJcHa pic.twitter.com/WfSmiPxrVl — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) February 12, 2021

In December 2020, a medium-intensity earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hits Rajasthan's Alwar and the tremors felt in Delhi-NCR. The quake occurred at 11.46 pm at a depth of five kilometres, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

On Friday, Earth Sciences Minister Harsh Vardhan said that a total of 965 earthquakes of magnitude 3 and above were recorded last year and 13 of them were in the National Capital Region and its vicinity. In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Vardhan said "possibilities are being explored" to take up pilot study on earthquake early-warning system in collaboration with the United States Geological Survey.