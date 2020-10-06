Earthquake in Palghar, 3.5 Magnitude Tremors Reported in Region North of Mumbai

Mumbai, October 6: A low intensity earthquake was reported in India's western province of Maharashtra on Tuesday night. The tremors were felt in Palghar district, a region located to the north of state capital Mumbai. No casualties or damage to infrastructure was reported by the time preliminary reports had emerged. What is Earthquake? What Are The Causes and Effects of Seismic Waves? Know Everything About This Natural Occurrence.



According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the tremors that were felt in Palghar were measured to be of 3.5 magnitude on the richter scale. The quake had erupted at 9:33 pm (Indian Standard Time, the seismic body.

"An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.5 on the richter scale hit Palghar in Maharashtra at 9:33 pm today," the NCS said in its update.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.5 on the Richter Scale hit Palghar in Maharashtra at 9:33 pm today: National Center for Seismology (NCS) pic.twitter.com/dvwYn5OUw6 — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2020





The earthquake in Palghar comes nearly a week after 4.1 magnitude tremors were felt in Rajkot area of neighbouring Gujarat province. A low-intensity quake was also reported in Assam province on Sunday.