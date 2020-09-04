Earthquake Near Nashik City of Maharashtra Reported, 4.0 Magnitude Tremors Felt, Says NCS

Mumbai, September 5: A mild intensity earthquake was reported in western Maharashtra late on Friday. The tremors, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), erupted towards the west of Nashik city, located approximately 180 km away from state capital Mumbai. No damages were incurred by the time preliminary reports had emerged. Earthquake in Maharashtra: Quake of Magnitude 2.8 Strikes Near Mumbai.



Also Read | Earthquake in Maharashtra: Quake of Magnitude 2.8 Strikes Near Mumbai

According to the seismic body, the earthquake tremors were felt for a few seconds at 11:41 pm in the night. The quake originated from 98 km to the west of Nashik.

"An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 occurred 98 km west of Nashik, Maharashtra at 11:41 pm on 4th September," said a statement issued by the NCS.

Also Read | Maharashtra Sees Yet Another COVID-19 High as Case Count Crosses 18,000 Today, Mumbai Tally Reaches 1.5 Lakh

Update by ANI

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 occurred 98 km west of Nashik, Maharashtra at 11:41 pm on 4th September: National Centre for Seismology pic.twitter.com/7zGcH6qXNw — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2020





The quake was reported hours after low-intensity tremors were reported close to Mumbai. The earthquake was reported 91 km towards the north of Mumbai, and the tremors were measured to be of 2.8 magnitude on the richter scale. No loss of lives or properties was reported.