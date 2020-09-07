Earthquake in Mumbai: Quake of Magnitude 3.5 on Richter Scale Hits 102 Kms North of Financial Capital

Mumbai, September 7: An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale hit 102 kms north of Mumbai at 8 am on Monday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). On Saturday, another earthquake of magnitude 2.7 hit Maharashtra. According to NCS, the mild tremors were reported 98 km north of Mumbai.

No casualties or damage to the property were reported due to the tremors, reports said. Over the past few days, Maharashtra has witnessed more than three earthquakes. Earthquake in Maharashtra: Quake of Magnitude 2.7 Hits North Mumbai

Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale occurred 102 kms north of Mumbai at 8 am today: National Centre for Seismology (NCS) — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2020





On Friday, another earthquake of magnitude 4.0 was reported from parts of western Maharashtra. The tremors hit the west of Nashik city, which is located approximately 180 km away from Mumbai. On the next day, two low-intensity earthquakes were experienced in Palghar district of Maharashtra. The tremors were recorded late on Friday night within a gap of nearly half an hour, officials confirmed.