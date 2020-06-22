Earthquake in Mizoram: Quake of Magnitude 5.5 Reported Near Champhai Town in the Northeastern State

Aizawl, June 22: An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 on the Richter scale struck Mizoram on Monday. According to details by the National Centre for Seismology, the quake occurred at 27 km south-southwest of Champhai, Mizoram. The earthquake was reported at at 04:10:52 (IST) on Monday. There was no report of any casualty or damage to property so far due to the quake.

On Sunday, a medium intensity earthquake rocked the northeastern states of Mizoram, Meghalaya, Manipur, the Regional Seismic Centre informed. The 5.1 magnitude quake hit the northeastern states around 4:15 pm. The quake was tracked at a depth of 35 km from the earth's surface at a place near Aizawl in Mizoram, an official at the Regional Seismic Centre told PTI. Earthquakes in Delhi-NCR Are Due to Release of Strain Energy; What Is Strain Energy? Here’s All You Need to Know.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 on the Richter scale, occurred 27 km south-southwest of Champhai, Mizoram at 04:10:52 (IST) today: National Centre for Seismology pic.twitter.com/bmOqIAHsfr — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2020





Reports inform that no damage or loss of life was reported from any northestern state. Meghalaya police said there was no immediate report of any casualty while the Manipur DGP Control Room also informed that there is no report of any casualty or damage of property in the state.